Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Cut by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Watts Water Technologies worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 130,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 339.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,900,000 after acquiring an additional 297,695 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8,723.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $1,744,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total transaction of $359,120.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,543 shares of company stock worth $7,346,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $116.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.50. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

