Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Short Interest Update

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the January 28th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.83.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $266.44 on Monday. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

