Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRM. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Vroom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.92.

Shares of VRM traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. 53,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,669. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vroom by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

