Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.12). Vocera Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 25,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,096,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,948 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

VCRA stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -120.19 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

