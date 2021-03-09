Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Up 5.1%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)’s share price shot up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $51.84. 734,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 919,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.34.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSAT. William Blair raised Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -2,592.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.77.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Viasat by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after buying an additional 2,556,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,487,000 after buying an additional 917,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $23,636,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $23,279,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after buying an additional 608,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

