Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective (up previously from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.88.

Get Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) alerts:

TSE:VET traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,799,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,689. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.20 and a 52-week high of C$10.02.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.