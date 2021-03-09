Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $45.84

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.84 and last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 1762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $722.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

