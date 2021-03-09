Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

