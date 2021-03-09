Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Sony stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.25. Sony Co. has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.
About Sony
Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
