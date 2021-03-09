Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 9.3% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.8% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 35.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CSX from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

CSX stock opened at $91.63 on Monday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.54. The company has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

