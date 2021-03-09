Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 15.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $241,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 14.4% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $334.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.61. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The stock has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.54.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.