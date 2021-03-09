Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 776.6% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 10,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.45.

USB stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a market cap of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

