VeriCoin (VRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $531,354.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0867 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $531,354.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,492.82 or 0.99983727 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00036231 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00079433 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003748 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,509,056 coins. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

