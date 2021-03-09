Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Given New $336.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $327.00 to $336.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VEEV. Truist lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total transaction of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,802.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,235 shares of company stock valued at $5,968,254 in the last ninety days. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,141,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,803,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after buying an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,076,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,227,000 after buying an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

