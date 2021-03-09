Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Veeva Systems in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.00.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $241.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

In other news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.64, for a total value of $95,364.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,802.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 28.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.