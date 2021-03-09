Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $112.94

Vectura Group plc (LON:VEC) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 112.94 ($1.48) and traded as low as GBX 109.80 ($1.43). Vectura Group shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,969,273 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £673.64 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.94.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

