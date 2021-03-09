Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 94.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $60,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 4,460,804.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,026,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $179,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,985 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,648,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,193,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 977,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,142,000 after buying an additional 553,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $175.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.06. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.50.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

