Vanilla Network (VNLA) Trading 29.4% Higher Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded up 37.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $148,747.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00005850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.11 or 0.00452512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00066915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00077067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00077676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $250.43 or 0.00462348 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 876,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 732,045 tokens. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

