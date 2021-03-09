Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 138.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $22,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTV stock traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $129.14. The company had a trading volume of 140,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,759. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $128.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.14 and its 200 day moving average is $114.35.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.