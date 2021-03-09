Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 83,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,611,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.86. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

