Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VMBS. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 25,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $53.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.05. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

