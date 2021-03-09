Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,435 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 1,807 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,397,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,445,000 after buying an additional 520,910 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 14,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.53. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.