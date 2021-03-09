Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $85.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.13.

NYSE VLO opened at $80.56 on Monday. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $82.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,684.44, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

