Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,964 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,964 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

