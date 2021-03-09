Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 402,168 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 725.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,168 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 3.2% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $62,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,324,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,106,000 after purchasing an additional 773,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,372,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after purchasing an additional 426,939 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,136,000 after acquiring an additional 376,347 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 842,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,176,000 after acquiring an additional 354,756 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.89 on Monday, reaching $149.35. 269,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,734,017. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its 200-day moving average is $130.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $148.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

