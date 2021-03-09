Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Hill-Rom worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,100 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $4,298,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $9,923,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.02. 984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.21. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

