Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $109,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $307.71. 4,100,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,142,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.43. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

