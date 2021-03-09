Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 30,546 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 82,556.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,546 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Endowment Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 69,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 242,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,901,000 after acquiring an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter.

EWY stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,863,419. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.64. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $38.26 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

