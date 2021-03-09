USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Stock Price Up 5.2%

USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.78. Approximately 188,733 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 123,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

USAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded USA Truck from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $137.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.26.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. USA Truck had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USA Truck, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in USA Truck by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 57,285 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in USA Truck by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 89,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK)

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and dedicated freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

