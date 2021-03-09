Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Short Interest Update

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 28th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,248 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,742,000 after acquiring an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,369,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.45.

UHS stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.80. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $143.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

