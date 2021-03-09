United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Sunday, November 8th.

Get United Insurance alerts:

UIHC stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $337.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 8.66%. On average, research analysts expect that United Insurance will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

In other news, Director Michael Hogan acquired 7,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $38,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,754 shares in the company, valued at $814,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Maroney acquired 9,400 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,786.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,858.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,620 shares of company stock worth $94,004. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in United Insurance by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.