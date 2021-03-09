Unisocks Tops 1-Day Volume of $327,337.00 (SOCKS)

Unisocks (CURRENCY:SOCKS) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Unisocks token can currently be purchased for approximately $117,744.27 or 2.25816635 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unisocks has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unisocks has a market capitalization of $36.97 million and $327,337.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.75 or 0.00455977 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00067873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00046529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076379 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00079332 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $242.10 or 0.00464317 BTC.

Unisocks Profile

Unisocks’ total supply is 314 tokens. Unisocks’ official website is unisocks.exchange

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using U.S. dollars.

