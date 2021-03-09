Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $36.05 (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $122.45 million and $26.54 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for $36.05 or 0.00066434 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.59 or 0.00279347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.31 or 0.02462589 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004325 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

