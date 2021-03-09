UBS Group Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.55 ($12.42).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.19.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

