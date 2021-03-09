UBS Group Reiterates €10.50 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.55 ($12.42).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of E.On stock opened at €8.55 ($10.06) on Tuesday. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.19.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.