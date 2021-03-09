U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $3.36 Million in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,532,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.23% of New Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in New Gold by 23.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NGD shares. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. New Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $198.90 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

