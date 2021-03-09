U S Global Investors Inc. Has $27.37 Million Holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,786,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,680 shares during the quarter. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes accounts for about 1.2% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes were worth $27,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOL opened at $7.05 on Monday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $11.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Santander cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.81.

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

