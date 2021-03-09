U S Global Investors Inc. Buys Shares of 6,800 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $32,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $217.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.28 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

