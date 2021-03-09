Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 89,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $16.86.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.