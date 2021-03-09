Tupperware Brands (TUP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Tupperware Brands to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TUP stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $38.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.01.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Tupperware Brands Corporation manufactures and sells products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company offers design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

