Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Shares Down 5.3%

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.06. 1,090,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 1,844,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a market cap of $397.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tuniu stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,320 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. 9.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

