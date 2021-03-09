Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Keyera (TSE:KEY) a C$28.00 Price Target

Keyera (TSE:KEY) has been assigned a C$28.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CSFB raised their target price on Keyera from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.82.

Shares of Keyera stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$25.80. 740,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,363. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$10.04 and a 12-month high of C$27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

