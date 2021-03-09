TrustSwap (SWAP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.97 Million

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $284.26 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be bought for about $3.53 or 0.00006554 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.16 or 0.00453717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00066914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00078676 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00464346 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,811 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,596,383 tokens. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

