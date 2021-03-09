Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

In other news, insider Asher Bearman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $42,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at $190,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $26,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,955.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,542 shares of company stock worth $17,186,027 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4,058.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,894,000 after purchasing an additional 408,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 51.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 893,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 304,089 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after purchasing an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 4,720.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 231,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $3.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,740. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,054.24 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

