Truist Securities Upgrades Cable One (NYSE:CABO) to Buy

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was upgraded by Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CABO. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,973.50.

Get Cable One alerts:

Shares of NYSE CABO traded down $11.77 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,817.20. The company had a trading volume of 681 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,086. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,997.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,957.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,205,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after acquiring an additional 70,454 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 20,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.