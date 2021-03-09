TrueFi (TRU) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. TrueFi has a market cap of $53.48 million and $6.67 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi token can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00459255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00460297 BTC.

TrueFi Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 tokens. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

