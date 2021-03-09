TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

TRUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,968 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

