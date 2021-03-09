TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”

BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
TRUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.63.
Shares of TRUE stock opened at $4.95 on Monday. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. The company has a market cap of $515.27 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,488,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,652,000 after acquiring an additional 162,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,094,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,432,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 117,951 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 39.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,968 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TrueCar
TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.
