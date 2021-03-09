Trittium Price Tops $0.13 (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. Trittium has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and approximately $3,113.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trittium coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Trittium has traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.07 or 0.00453417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00066959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00077071 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00077509 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.09 or 0.00462653 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium launched on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. The official website for Trittium is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trittium is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

Buying and Selling Trittium

