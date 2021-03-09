TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) vs. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Head to Head Comparison

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC -161.21% 6.50% 3.31% TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 40.65% 12.21% 6.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC 0 3 0 0 2.00 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC currently has a consensus price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.72%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a consensus price target of $10.96, suggesting a potential downside of 24.79%. Given First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is more favorable than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC $52.49 million 2.27 -$24.61 million $0.87 4.54 TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC $73.39 million 6.13 $31.76 million $1.54 9.46

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC beats First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.