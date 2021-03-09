TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 2.16.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Sullivan sold 9,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $212,728.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,243.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Insiders sold 147,868 shares of company stock worth $3,931,893 over the last quarter. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,567,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 257,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 120.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 87,548 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,735 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 557.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 52,252 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,245 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

