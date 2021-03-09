TransEnterix (TRXC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $592.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.56. TransEnterix has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $6.95.

In other TransEnterix news, Director David Bruce Milne sold 147,058 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $308,821.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 354,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,164.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRXC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday.

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

