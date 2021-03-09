Traders Purchase High Volume of NovaGold Resources Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,452 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,334% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 359,294 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in NovaGold Resources by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 396,377 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 495,301 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

