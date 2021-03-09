Traders Purchase High Volume of NovaGold Resources Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 2,452 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,334% compared to the average volume of 171 put options.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research note on Friday, January 29th.
NovaGold Resources stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 63.25, a current ratio of 63.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.64. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.85.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
